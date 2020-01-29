by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 6:06 AM
Well, now we know who's going to be saved by the bell in the Saved By the Bell sequel series.
Anchored by original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, the new Saved By the Bell tells the story of a crop of students from a variety of socioeconomic factors. Since the announcement back in September 2019, details about the new version coming to Peacock have slowly started to come out, most recently with the reveal of the Bayside High's newest class. Get the lowdown on who's who and what's in store when the series from 30 Rock and Great News veteran Tracey Wigfield comes to NBCUniversal's new streaming platform.
When Saved By the Bell returns to life, Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into trouble—not much has changed—for closing too many low-income high schools. To fix his problem, he sends affected students to the highest performing schools, including Bayside High.
Because this is a sitcom, these new students give the overprivileged Bayside students a dose of reality. John Michael Higgins is the new principal.
Get all the additional Saved By the Bell scoop below.
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Mark-Paul Gosselaar initially wasn't involved in the series despite Zack Morris factoring into the plot. However, the mixed-ish star has since heard from the powers that be and signed on, according to the Hollywood Reporter he'll appear in three episodes and have a producer credit.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
In an interview with the Post-Gazette, Mark-Paul Gosselaar confirmed he was returning as Zack Morris and suggested his on-screen love interest wasn't too far behind. "Everybody can sleep well at night," Gosselaar said. "I think Tiffani [Thiessen] has been engaged with. It looks like you will have us in some capacity."
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra
Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are back as AC Slater and Jessie Spano. They're now employees at Bayside High.
Article continues below
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Mitchell Hoog, whose credits include Harriet and Richard Jewell, will play Zack Morris' son, Mac. He's described as handsome, charming and privileged.
Peacock
Belmont Cameili is Jamie Spano, son of Jessie Spano. Jamie is the captain of the Bayside football team and described as a "sensitive man-child." His other credits include Empire and My Evil Stepdad.
Presley Ann/FilmMagic
Josie Totah is Lexi, the most popular girl and cheerleader at Bayside. She's as loved as much as she's feared. Her other credits include The Other Two, Champions and No Good Nick.
Article continues below
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Haskiri Velazquez will play Daisy, an ambitious sophomore who is excited to attend Bayside High after her local school gets shut down. Velazquez's other credits include Blue Bloods, The Birch and The 40-Year-old Version.
Peacock
Alycia Pascual-Pena plays Aisha, Daisy's ultra-competitive best friend who grew up playing on boys' sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside. Her other credits include MOXIE on Netflix.
No premiere date for Saved By the Bell was announced.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?