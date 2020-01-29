Vote for Who You'd Love to See Win Lead Actor at the 2020 Oscars!

by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 6:00 AM
The Oscars are right around the corner!
After a whirlwind first month of 2020 that included the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics' Choice Awards and Grammys, we still have another major award show on the horizon!
On February 9, the 2020 Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and we are so excited! We know it'll be a night full of A-list stars winning trophies but, in the meantime, we want to know who you'd like to see come out on top.
You've already sounded off that Brad Pitt should be taking home the hardware for Supporting Actor and that Laura Dern should be crowned Supporting Actress. Now, we're curious with who you think deserves the Best Actor award!
It's a competitive category this year, with heavyweights like Joaquin Phoenix(who has so far swept all the other major awards) and Leonardo DiCapriofacing off for the prize.
There are also stars who are nominated for the first time, such as Jonathan Pryce for Two Popes and Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory.
You've also got Adam Driver in consideration for his dramatic performance in Marriage Story, proving that Netflix (which also produced The Two Popes) is still attracting major talent to streaming services.
Really, you can't go wrong with which actor you think should hear their name after, "And the Oscar goes to..."
Review the actor's roles below and then sound off on who you think should be the victor.
Netflix
Jonathan Pryce plays Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (who later became Pope Francis) in this film that explores his character finding common ground with the exiting Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) to lead the Catholic Church.
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Leonardo DiCaprio, arguably one of the last true "movie stars," was perfect casting for the role of Rick Dalton, a fading Western star in Quentin Tarantino's meta love letter to the Golden Age of Hollywood.
Canal+/Sony/GEM/Kobal/Shutterstock
Antonio Banderas plays creatively blocked director Salvador Mallo in this Spanish drama that was Time's selection for best film of 2019.
Article continues below
YouTube
The actor has already scooped up trophies for his turn as the Joker at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics' Choice Awards. Will his chilling portrayal as Arthur Fleck get him an Oscar, too?
Netflix
In Noah Baumbach's poignant breakup story that is really a love story, Adam Driver gives a compelling performance as a husband going through a divorce.
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC!
