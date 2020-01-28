Meet the Cast of Bravo's Newest Reality Series Family Karma in First-Look Trailer

There's a new family headed to Bravo!

The network unveiled its latest docu-series plans Tuesday, Jan. 28, with an exciting first look at Family Karma, the first U.S. reality show to feature an all Indian cast. Per Bravo's description, the Miami-based series will chronicle the personal ventures of seven Indian-American friends as they navigate life, love and work in addition to tight-knit familial ties.

"Our parents basically founded this community," says Amrit Kapai, a lawyer who started his career in Chicago and is currently working to grow the firm's Miami branch. "They had arranged marriages we had arranged friendships," he continues.

As the cast goes on to explain, their relationships with relatives are uniquely close.

"There's extreme pressure by the parents," says 27-year-old "party boy" Brian Benni (who recently moved back in with his own and endeavors to graduate from that reputation) in Family Karma's new trailer, and it quickly becomes clear what kind of pressure he's talking about.

"Why haven't you made a date for your wedding?" fellow series star Vishal Parvani's mother asks him point-blank two seconds later.

Meghan Markle on The Real Housewives? Bravo Is Already Prepared With the Best Tagline

"Time is flying by," 34-year-old Anisha Ramakrishna's mother adds during their own seemingly marriage-related conversation. After working in New York City's fashion industry for more than a decade, Anisha recently returned to Miami to start her own business.

In addition to Amrit, Brian, Vishal and Anisha, Family Karma will follow the pursuits of tech specialist and aspiring photographer Monica Vaswani and entrepreneur Shaan Patel as well as Bali Chainani, who is friends with the family-friend group's younger generation but close with the parents too.

Learn more about Family Karma in the new trailer above! And tune in for the series premiere Sunday, March 8 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

