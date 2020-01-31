It's almost Super Bowl Sunday.

And while, sure, there's an important face-off between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs due to take place when Super Bowl LIV gets underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 2, for music lovers and the sports-averse, the real show is what happens when the big game pauses and the biggest concert of the year begins.

We're talking, of course, about the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, which will be co-headlined by powerhouse Latinx pop princesses Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

"These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we're confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages," Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's vice president of marketing, said in a statement when the headlining duo was announced back in September.

No lie, we're pretty confident we're in for one helluva a show, too. With over two decades in the music industry each, there's no shortage of bangers and bops for the two to choose from as they put together the set list for their show. (And that's not even mentioning our hope for a new single that features them both in honor of the big moment.)

Naturally, we here at The MixtapE! have some thoughts of our own on how that set list should shake out. Here are our picks for the ten tracks—five each, in the interest of fairness—that we can't imagine the show without, plus five bonus tracks thrown in just for fun.