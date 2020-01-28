Jenelle Evans is clearing the air about her relationships.

Despite not being on Teen Mom 2, the former MTV reality star continues to captivate fans with her public life. In fact, followers are always curious to find out if she's dating or how things are going with her exes.

In a new YouTube video, Jenelle decided to answer all of your burning questions. For starters, she's "single as hell" and definitely not back with her ex Nathan Griffith.

"We've been co-parenting lately. We were getting along but now we're not because we're not on the same level. He likes me a lot and I don't like him like that anymore," she shared. "So, trying to keep things civil and just co-parenting, that's it."

And what about ex David Eason? "Again, I'm just co-parenting. I'm trying to stay out of court, trying to keep things civil between all parties and I just want to do my own thing," Jenelle explained. "I'm single now and I need to venture out. I need to think about my future, my kids and what I'm going to do in life and I don't need any distractions at all. And I noticed that guys can be a big distraction."