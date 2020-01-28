T.I. is asking for forgiveness.

The rapper has taken to social media to share a series of posts dedicated to wife and kids, following the heartbreaking deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend passed away on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others onboard.

After hearing the news of Kobe's death, T.I. took to Instagram to share a photo of the basketball star and the late Nipsey Hussle.

"LA is in pain & it will NEVER be the same again," T.I. wrote. "Legends don't Die!!!!"

The "Live Your Life" artist later returned to social media to share a number of messages, including a tribute to his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris.

"I love you Mrs H. @majorgirl imperfections, misunderstandings and all.... we've shared most of the happiest moments of our lives together," T.I. wrote. "I know I've had my moments,but... despite all my shortcomings & transgressions the fact remains....You Give me a thousand choices & I'd choose you every time."