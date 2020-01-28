The Conners and Jackie are getting a dose of enthusiasm when Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines guest stars as Dawn, a new friend of Jackie's (Laurie Metcalf). But is Dawn, a restaurant supplier, only after one thing from Jackie? In the exclusive sneak peek of "Mud Turtles, A Good Steak and One Man in a Tub" above, Dawn seems to be making some moves on Jackie…

"You need to offer a good steak," Dawn tells Jackie and Becky (Lecy Goranson).

"We can't afford a good steak. And I'm not just talking about the customers, I'm talking about the people that own the restaurant," Becky says.

But that's where Dawn can—conveniently—help out. A former buyer for a big restaurant chain, Dawn is out on her own with a new venture following an on-the-job groping.