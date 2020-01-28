Kobe Bryant had been working on a children's book before his tragic death. Now, his co-author, Paulo Coelho, is deleting the draft.

"You were more than a great player, dear Kobe Bryant," the writer tweeted on Sunday after news of the basketball star's passing broke. "I learned a lot by interacting with you. Will delete the draft right now, this book has lost its reason."

He also shared a screenshot of an August 2019 text exchange with Bryant in which the Lakers legend wrote, "Let's right that book together" before correcting his typo.

Many fans urged Coelho to finish the book in Bryant's honor.

"With all due respect, I don't think you should delete it," one follower replied, "rather take your time, finish it and publish it as a tribute to him."

"Please don't delete," tweeted another, "finish it in his memory if you can."

Others argued the decision should be left up to Bryant's family.