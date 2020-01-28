The Golden Buzzer was put to use once again on America's Got Talent: The Champions. Alesha Dixon, a judge on Britain's Got Talent who is making her AGT debut this season, used the Golden Buzzer on dance group Silhouettes.

Silhouettes first took the America's Got Talent stage in 2011 and was the runner-up in season six and brought the shadow dancing craze to the competition stage. On AGT: The Champions, the dance group told the story of a dog's life from shelter adoption to its human's enlistment in the military and eventual return home as a wounded veteran.

The performance brought judges Dixon, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel to their feet—and some to tears. "That was absolutely beautiful," Cowell said. Host Terry Crews said the performance was "one of the most moving things I have ever seen."