Silhouettes' Performance Moves AGT: The Champions Judges to Tears and Gets the Golden Buzzer

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 28, 2020 6:12 AM

America's Got Talent: The Champions

NBC

The Golden Buzzer was put to use once again on America's Got Talent: The Champions. Alesha Dixon, a judge on Britain's Got Talent who is making her AGT debut this season, used the Golden Buzzer on dance group Silhouettes.

Silhouettes first took the America's Got Talent stage in 2011 and was the runner-up in season six and brought the shadow dancing craze to the competition stage. On AGT: The Champions, the dance group told the story of a dog's life from shelter adoption to its human's enlistment in the military and eventual return home as a wounded veteran.

The performance brought judges Dixon, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel to their feet—and some to tears. "That was absolutely beautiful," Cowell said. Host Terry Crews said the performance was "one of the most moving things I have ever seen."

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2: See the Judge Panel

Dixon said it made her think about the dogs she was missing back home and she was instantly inspired and wanted to see more. And down went the buzzer!

See who is still in the running below.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

GOLDEN BUZZER: Silhouettes

This dance group were runners-up on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

GOLDEN BUZZER: V. Unbeatable

These acrobats came in fourth on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

GOLDEN BUZZER: Boogie Storm

Boogie Storm came in third on Britain's Got Talent and participated in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

GOLDEN BUZZER: Angelina Jordan

This singer won Norske Talenter. She received the Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Junior Creative

This dance group won Myanmar's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Eddie Williams

This singer was a semi-finalist on Australia's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Mike Yung

Mike's a singer and former America's Got Talent semi-finalist.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Dan Naturman

The stand-up comic is a semi-finalist from America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Paddy and Nico

These salsa dancers were on Britain's Got Talent, Britains Got Talent: The Champions and La France a un incroyable talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Quick Style

This dance group won Norske Talenter.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Luke Islam

Luke, a singer, was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Moses Concas

A harmonica player, he won Italia's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Collabro

This musical theatre group won Britain's Got Talent and also participated on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Ben Hart

A magician, he came in third on Britain's Got Talent and went on to Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Puddles Pity Party

This singing clown was on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Freckled Sky

The dance duo were on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Miki Dark

Miki Dark is a magician from Holland's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Jack Vidgen

He's a singer who won Australia's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Oz Pearlman

He came in third on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMANTED: Spencer Horsman

This escape artist was on America's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Ben Blaque

A crossbow performer who has been on America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Connie Talbot

Connie is a finalist from Britain's Got Talent and also participated in Britains's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Voices of Service

This vocal group came in fifth on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Bars and Melody

They came in third on Britain's Got Talent and were finalists on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Michael Grimm

He won America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Christian and Percy

He was on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Emil Rengle

A dancer, he won Romanii au Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Brian King Joseph

He's a violinist who came in third on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Hans

Hans, a singer/dancer/accordionist, was a quarter-finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Sandou Trio Russian Bar

These acrobats were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Duo Destiny

This acrobatic duo won Mam Talent!

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Duo Transcend

This trapeze duo was a finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

A violinist, he was a finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Marc Spelmann and X

This magician was on Britain's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Ryan Niemiller

A comic, he came in third on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Alexa Lauenburger

Alexa, a dog act, won Das Supertalent and was a finalist in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Dania Diaz

She's a magician from Got Talent Espana.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Strauss Serpent

A contortionist, he won L'Afrique a un Incroyable Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

JJ Pantano

This comedian comes from Australia's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Marcelito Pomoy

This singer won Pilipinas Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions season two airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!

