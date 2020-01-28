Don't come for Dua Lipa.

The "Don't Start Now" singer is facing backlash on social media for going to a strip club after the 2020 Grammys on Sunday. Sparking from a video that Lizzo had shared to her Instagram Stories from their night out, Dua, the "Good As Hell" singer, Rosalía and more can be seen making it rain as strippers dance in front of them.

One upset fan took to Twitter to share their outrage, writing, "What a good example dua lipa, lizzo, rosalia sexualizing women but well afterwards they say they are feminists." Shortly after, the hashtag #dualipisoverparty became a trending topic as more angry fans chimed in.

But Dua's fanbase quickly came to her defense, noting that the hashtag posed a contradictory argument. A supportive fan tweeted, "y'all tryna cancel her for,,,,going to a strip club ?? why is it completely okay and normal for men to do it but now that a woman (female) does it it's a problem,,,,,y'all and y'all double standards kinda gross."