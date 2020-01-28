The late night community is feeling the loss of Kobe Bryant.

On Monday, hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O'Brien and James Corden each delivered an emotional monologue honoring the late athlete, who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others. Bryant was a frequent late night guest and established a close bond with each of the stars.

Addressing The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon audience, Fallon recalled his first time meeting the L.A. Lakers legend, who was 17 at the time, at a party. The funnyman was 21 and just getting his start in Los Angeles as a stand-up comedian. Both being new to the city, they hit it off and went on a beer run.

"So, I go in, and I open the door and it's locked," Fallon said. "And the guy goes, ‘Sorry I can't sell you anything…' And then Kobe takes out his ID and he puts it up against the glass and he goes, ‘I'm a Laker.' And the guy opened the door and we walked out with five cases of beer and we saved the party."