Recently, an old interview with Bryant resurfaced online of him gushing over his teenage daughter and her love for basketball.

In Oct. 2018, the NBA legend made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he opened up about coaching his 13-year-old and her teammates. "They're doing well... they've been playing for like a year and a half," he told Jimmy Kimmel. "They don't have seasons, it's crazy. They just have tournaments like every weekend."

"What we try to do is, we try to teach the kids what excellence looks like," the retired Lakers star explained. "Some of them may want to play in the WNBA, some of them may not, but we try to give them a foundation of the amount of work and preparation that it takes to be excellent in whatever it is you choose to do."

When asked if Gianna wanted to play for the WNBA, he gushed, "She does for sure."