See the Best Oscars Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet, Because They Deserve All the Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

When the red carpet becomes a runway.

The 2020 Oscars are less than a week away, which means it's only a matter of days before Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars turn the fanciful affair into a full-on fashion fantasy. Because let's be real, the Academy Awards might be all about the best of the best in the business, but it's also the place to make a style statement.

Halle Berry's gasp-worthy Elie Saab gown comes to mind. You know, the design that had a sheer top, and only covered her bust with its floral embroidery.

Another memorable fashion moment at the Oscars?

Gwyneth Paltrow's crisp white cape dress by Tom Ford that commanded the room as soon as she entered it. It was a drool-worthy piece, not only for its effortlessly elegant silhouette but its edgy asymmetrical structure. And you can never go wrong with a floor-length cape.

Photos

Biggest Oscars Transformations of All Time

As of late, celebrities like Billy Porter, Lady Gaga and Lupita Nyong'o are just a few who aren't afraid to push the style boundaries on the red carpet.

The Pose star nearly broke the internet after he appeared at the 2019 ceremony wearing a larger-than-life tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano. Of course, how could anyone forget Lupita's iconic baby blue dress by Prada. Yes, the one she twirled around in, as she sashayed along the red carpet.

We could seriously go on and on about our favorite Oscars designs. So if you're like us, take a look at the best dresses to ever hit the ceremony's red carpet in our gallery below.

Halle Berry, Academy Awards, Oscars 2002, Best Dresses

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Halle Berry

The actress' Oscar win was unforgettable for many reasons. She was the first black woman to win the Best Actress award, which she won in 2002 for Monster's Ball. Aside from her historical win, her Oscar-winning dress instantly became iconic and it arguably put designer Elie Saab, on the map.

Lupita Nyongo, Academy Awards, Oscars 2014, Best Dresses

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

The Black Panther actress always knocks it out of the park during awards season, or any season, for that matter. She wore this baby blue, custom-made Prada gown at the 86th Annual Academy Awards. This marked the first time she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her debut film 12 Years a Slave.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

The drool-worthy cape dress that shut down the red carpet for its elegant yet edgy design. It's safe to say Tom Ford outdid himself with this number on the actress.

Article continues below

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kacey Musgraves

The country singer knows how to turn heads and this bubblegum pink Giambattista Valli number was proof. From its massive ruffled hems to the billowing tulle sleeves and flashy jewel-encrusted brooch, this lewk was everything.

Lady Gaga, Academy Awards, Oscars 2016, Best Dresses

Getty Images

Lady Gaga

The A Star is Born actress looked effortlessly elegant in a white pantsuit-dress by Brandon Maxwell. She was a vision in white, and exuded old Hollywood glamour with her coiffed hair and fresh-faced makeup.

Viola Davis, Academy Awards, Oscars 2018, Best Dresses

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Viola Davis

The Oscar-winning actress stunned in this electrifying hot pink gown by Michael Kors. In addition to her bright and bold dress, she accessorized with a matching flamingo pink clutch and statement jewelry pieces.

Article continues below

Ava Gardner, Academy Awards, Oscars 1960, Best Dresses

Frank Worth, Courtesy of Capital Art/Getty Images

Ava Gardner

The silver screen siren of the Golden Age of Hollywood dazzled in an ostentatious sequins gown. As if that weren't glamorous enough, she wore a large and lustrous tiara, white fur and gloves.

Gemma Chan, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

Perfectly pink! The Crazy Rich Asians star makes a grand entrance with her bright and bold Valentino design. Plus, the added pockets are a chef's kiss.

Janelle Monae, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Janelle Monáe

Never one to stick to the basics, the Moonlight actress made the 2017 Oscars red carpet her runway. She wore a jaw-dropping Elie Saab Haute Couture gown, which was adorned with intricate beading, lace set with feathers and an over-the-top tulle train.

 

Article continues below

Yalitza Aparicio, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Yalitza Aparicio

The Roma actress brought a fashion fantasy to the red carpet with her dreamy and whimsical Rodarte design.

Regina King, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Regina King

The Watchmen actress knows how to make a statement with a simple but sophisticated lewk.

Hilary Swank, Academy Awards, Oscars 2005, Best Dresses

KMazur/WireImage

Hilary Swank

The 44-year-old star took home the Best Actress award for Million Dollar Baby and the award for best-dressed. Her Guy Laroche design was simple, yet striking as the silk gown featured a plunging open-back. 

Article continues below

Diana Ross, Academy Awards, Oscars 1982, Best Dresses

Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Diana Ross

Diana Ross sizzled at the 54th Annual Academy Awards in a glittering red gown and lush white fur shawl.

Billy Porter, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billy Porter

Strike a pose! The actor and fashion icon proved why he reigns supreme on the red carpet, and this tuxedo dress is proof! He wore Christian Siriano.

Nicole Kidman, Academy Awards, Oscars 2007, Best Dresses

WireImage

Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies actress always shuts down the red carpet, and this powerful red gown by Balenciaga was no different. The high-neck, sleeveless design made it simple and classic, but the dramatic bow and striking color, took it to the next level.

Article continues below

Tessa Thompson, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock

Tessa Thompson

The actress took a fashion risk at the 2019 Oscars... and it most certainly paid off!

Elizabeth Taylor, Oscars, Dresses, 1961

Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor

One word: Glamourous. The legendary actress knew how to work a dress, and this elegant design was no different.

Zoe Saldana, Academy Awards, Oscars 2015, Best Dresses

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zoe Saldana

Wearing a custom Atelier Versace design, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress stunned in her blush-colored, body-hugging gown.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Academy Awards, Oscars 2015, Best Dresses

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

It's always fun to see what daring design the 49-year-old star will wear on the red carpet. At the 2015 awards show, she kept things classic, but not boring. She wore an elegant Elie Saab dress, which featured ornate beading and a full, chiffon tulle train.

Debbie Allen, Academy Awards, Oscars 1982, Best Dresses

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Debbie Allen

Serving us serious glamour, Debbie Allen wowed the crowd with her performance at the 54th Annual Awards. In addition to her on-stage performance with Gregory Hines, she stunned in an eye-catching lavender gown, which featured white-beaded fringe and a thigh-high slit.

Margot Robbie, Academy Awards, Oscars 2016, Best Dresses

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The Aussie actress exuded old Hollywood glamour in her full-length, long-sleeve Tom Ford gown.

Article continues below

Penelope Cruz, Academy Awards, Oscars 2007, Best Dresses

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Penélope Cruz

The Everybody Knows star shined as bright as the flashing lights with her blush-colored Atelier Versace gown. The design featured a chiffon bodice with an organza tulle train.

Gina Rodriguez, Academy Awards, Oscars 2018, Best Dresses

Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez

The Jane the Virgin star brought the glitz and the glam to the 2018 awards show. Rodriguez hit the red carpet in a nude-colored Zuhair Murad gown, which was emblazoned with ornate beads and a billowing chiffon train.

Salma Hayek, Academy Awards, Oscars 2006, Best Dresses

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Salma Hayek

The Frida star stunned on the Oscars red carpet in one of the hardest colors to pull off. She wore an eye-catching ocean blue Atelier Versace gown to the star-studded event.

Article continues below

Meryl Streep, Academy Awards, Oscars 2012, Best Dresses

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Meryl Streep

The legendary star holds the record for having the most Academy Award nominations of any actor, and her 2012 ensemble was just as noteworthy as her accomplishments. She dazzled in a gold lamé gown designed by Lanvin.

Reese Witherspoon, Academy Awards, Oscars 2006, Best Dresses

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies actress always dresses like a Southern belle, but at the 2006 awards show, she also brought her Southern charm. The star looked statuesque in her 1955 Christian Dior gown, which she found at a Paris vintage boutique. Rumor has it, the boutique owner had a tough time parting ways with it, because it allegedly once belonged to royalty.

Julia Roberts, Academy Awards, Oscars 2001, Best Dresses

Terry McGinnis/WireImage

Julia Roberts

The Oscar-winning actress may have taken home the award in 2001 for Erin Brockovich but her satin vintage Valentino gown stole the show. The black and white number was from the fashion powerhouse's 1982 collection.

Article continues below

Audrey Hepburn, Academy Awards, Oscars 1954, Best Dresses

NBCU Photo Bank

Audrey Hepburn

The iconic actress is known for her elegant and timeless ensembles, and her 1954 Oscars dress is the epitome of her exquisite fashion. She wore a white floral dress by Hubert de Givenchy.

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Oscars , Oscars , Best Dressed , Celebrities , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Red Carpet , Entertainment , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.