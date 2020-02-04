When the red carpet becomes a runway.

The 2020 Oscars are less than a week away, which means it's only a matter of days before Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars turn the fanciful affair into a full-on fashion fantasy. Because let's be real, the Academy Awards might be all about the best of the best in the business, but it's also the place to make a style statement.

Halle Berry's gasp-worthy Elie Saab gown comes to mind. You know, the design that had a sheer top, and only covered her bust with its floral embroidery.

Another memorable fashion moment at the Oscars?

Gwyneth Paltrow's crisp white cape dress by Tom Ford that commanded the room as soon as she entered it. It was a drool-worthy piece, not only for its effortlessly elegant silhouette but its edgy asymmetrical structure. And you can never go wrong with a floor-length cape.