Will & Grace Has Gifted Us With Bloopers Featuring Demi Lovato

Everybody gets tongue-tied sometimes, from international superstar singers to seasoned sitcom pros.

Sometimes, we get to watch them get tongue-tied thanks to a brilliant invention called bloopers, and Will & Grace has blessed us with a video full of them, featuring season 11 guest star Demi Lovato having trouble during her livestreaming adventures with Jack (Sean Hayes).

She simply cannot say her line, and her struggles seem to rub off on Hayes, and they're not alone. Eric McCormack has trouble, Debra Messing has trouble, and even Megan Mullally's struggling to get her line out.

It's so cute we'd like to request (nay, demand!) bloopers for every single episode ever, and especially those over these past couple weeks featuring Lovato as Jenny, Will's surrogate. The scene she and Hayes are struggling with is her explaining one of the many ways she makes money: she livestreams ASMR for profit.

In the episode, Jenny had asked Will to help her out with "some internet thing," but since he was busy, he sent Jack in his place, resulting in an incredible new team-up.