Moment of Silence Held for Kobe Bryant at 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 2:11 PM

The sports world isn't the only community grieving over Kobe Bryant's passing.

On Monday afternoon, several Academy Award nominees stepped out to attend the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Before speeches were given out and any celebrations began, the President of the Academy chose to hold a moment of silence in honor of the basketball great.

"With all of his mega success on the court, he was possibly the most excited person in the room to be a nominee," David Rubin said at the event. "I know we all send his family our deepest heartfelt condolences. Let's all just take a moment of silence…"

Just two years ago, Kobe scored an invite to the star-studded lunch. In fact, it was the 2018 Oscars where the athlete accepted the award for Best Animated Short Film.

"As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble. I'm glad we can do a little bit more than that," Kobe shared during his acceptance speech after producing Dear Basketball. "Thank you Academy for this amazing honor."

While winning championships with the Los Angeles Lakers was pretty epic, obtaining an Oscar was extraordinary.

"This feels better than winning the championship, to be honest with you," he shared after his win. "Growing up as a kid, I dreamed of winning championships and working really hard to make that dream come true, but then to have something like this seemingly comes out of left field."

With the Oscars less than two weeks away, anticipation is building as for who will win a special trophy next. Take a look at some of the big nominees who attended today's 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon in our gallery below.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Brad Pitt

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Brad Pitt

The man of the hour has arrived! Fresh off his SAG Awards win, the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star gets ready for Oscars weekend.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Cynthia Erivo

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Don't be green with envy, now! The Harriet star looks more than red carpet ready for the upcoming Academy Awards.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Laura Dern

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Laura Dern

The Actress in a Supporting Role nominee shows her support for Marriage Story at the annual luncheon.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Robert De Niro

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Robert De Niro

Hollywood legend! The A-list star shows his support for this year's nominees.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Greta Gerwig

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Greta Gerwig

B-e-autiful! The Little Women writer arrives in style to the star-studded event wearing Gucci.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Charlize Theron

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Charlize Theron

With two weeks to go until the Oscars, the Bombshell star is more than happy to celebrate her latest film. Today's look featuring Christian Dior was styled by Leslie Fremar.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Leonardo DiCaprio

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

He's here! The Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star lives his best life in shades while on the red carpet.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Renee Zellweger

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Renée Zellweger

Judy has arrived! The Actress in a Leading Role nominee smiles for the cameras before heading inside.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Florence Pugh

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Florence Pugh

The Actress in a Supporting Role nominee celebrates the success of Little Women while wearing Monse.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Kathy Bates

Kyusung Gong / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Kathy Bates

The Actress in a Supporting Role nominee shows her support for the film Richard Jewell.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Quentin Tarantino

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, there was a talented director who received multiple Oscar nominations during his career.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC!

