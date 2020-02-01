Happy birthday, Stormi Webster!

As E! readers surely know, today (Saturday, Feb. 1) marks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter's 2nd birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "Sicko Mode" artist welcomed little Stormi into the world back in February 2018.

At the time, Jenner kept the details of her pregnancy under wraps. Yet, she confirmed the arrival of her daughter with Scott in a lengthy YouTube video, titled "To Our Daughter."

"I appreciate my friends and, especially, my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could," the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared with her followers. "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

Despite the private nature of her pregnancy, Jenner has gone on to share Stormi's cutest moments on social media. Most recently, Jenner took to Instagram to document the butterfly-themed party she threw in honor of her Stormi Collection.