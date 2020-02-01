by Alyssa Ray | Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 5:00 AM
Happy birthday, Stormi Webster!
As E! readers surely know, today (Saturday, Feb. 1) marks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter's 2nd birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "Sicko Mode" artist welcomed little Stormi into the world back in February 2018.
At the time, Jenner kept the details of her pregnancy under wraps. Yet, she confirmed the arrival of her daughter with Scott in a lengthy YouTube video, titled "To Our Daughter."
"I appreciate my friends and, especially, my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could," the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared with her followers. "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."
Despite the private nature of her pregnancy, Jenner has gone on to share Stormi's cutest moments on social media. Most recently, Jenner took to Instagram to document the butterfly-themed party she threw in honor of her Stormi Collection.
Stormi, who looked precious in a dress covered in butterflies, enjoyed a fairy dust craft station, an all-purple ball pit and snacks shaped like, you guessed it, butterflies.
While Kylie, Travis and Stormi already enjoyed an early birthday celebration at Disney World, we have a feeling they aren't done celebrating.
While we wait for those specifics, we feel it's only right to relive Stormi's cutest moments.
For the now two-year old's sweetest pics, be sure to scroll through the images below!
Instagram/Kylie Jenner
"Each day is a blessing with you," Jenner shared on Instagram. "Thank you God for these moments. It was beautiful celebrating Stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20"
"love of my life," Kylie wrote on IG.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi's blush-colored ball pit makes playtime pretty in pink!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
"Stormi loves my Psalmy so much!" Kim captioned the sweet cousins photo.
"cutest travel buddy," Kylie writes on vacation.
Look at that smile!
Kylie and Stormi pose in matching ski outfits during a trip to the snow in December 2019.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi strikes a pose! "coolest girl i know," Kylie wrote on Instagram.
Travis captioned this pic "Daddy's hair" as Stormi rocks her papa's signature braids.
How cute does she look?!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Recognize this look? Stormi paid homage to her mom's 2019 Met Gala ensemble with this year's Halloween costume.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi and her mom pose for a photo at the pumpkin patch! "let the festivities begin," Kylie captioned it.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"about a year ago with my baby," Kylie wrote. "where does the time go.."
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Eight months after she treated Stormi to a birthday vacation in paradise, Kylie shared a few nostalgic snapshots to Instagram.
Kylie and Stormi share a kiss while attending Hailey and Justin Bieber's South Carolina wedding on Sept. 30, 2019.
Kylie and Stormi take the French Riviera! "Baby we should hit the South of France," she wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The mommy-daughter duo share kisses enjoying the views in Positano.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"A love without limits," Kylie wrote in Positano.
Like mother, like daughter!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and her daughter sing "Happy Birthday" together during the reality star's 22nd birthday trip to Italy.
"we took our baby on an adventure yesterday," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she's the cutest thing in the world.. she's got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul."
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"mini me," Kylie captioned this IG photo of herself and Stormi sharing what looks like a pretty special moment. That's love!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
One very adorable toddler totally killing it in an outfit just like her mom's!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi and True check out a petting zoo!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Abracadabra! "Sunday with my favorite little people," Kylie captioned this pic of Stormi and her cousin making magic happen on a sunny weekend afternoon.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Happy Father's Day @travisscott," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "I love the love you share with our daughter. Thank you for all that you do.. today we celebrate you .."
Instagram / Travis Scott
Nap time! "The day mommy made me a daddy I couldn't wait to spend everyday with u to conquer this planet," Travis wrote in his own Father's Day Instagram post.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Throwback! Alongside her contemporary Father's Day photo on IG, Kylie shared this heartwarming dad-daughter snapshot of Travis cradling an infant Stormi.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Mamas gotchu forever baby ♥️," Kylie wrote on Instagram in June 2019.
"my loves" Kylie wrote on Stormi's b-day.
"ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI'S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER," Travis wrote.
Travis continued, "UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE."
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Ugh I love you so much. A living breathing piece of my heart [heart emoji]," Kylie wrote on Instagram in November 2018.
" Stormi takes the snow," Kylie captioned this jet-setting pic of her little one.
"MY GIRLS" Kylie captioned this pic during a first birthday getaway for little Stormi and BFF Jordin Woods.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan sent Stormi wishes on her first birthday on Feb. 1, 2019. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi!" Kim wrote. "We love you so much!!!"
"she's in heaven here," Kylie captioned this pic of Stormi enjoying a shower in the sand.
Kylie shared a pic of Stormi walking ahead of her first b-day.
Kylie shared this gorgeous photo with her baby girl before 2018 to a close thanking her fans for their love and noting that "having Stormi of course has made it the best."
Stormi shared a sweet moment with her dad in November and we can't stop smiling at it.
"sweet, tiny noodle! your energy is powerful, i hope the world offers you nothing but beautiful things. i love you Stormeroo! happy 1st birthday."
Kylie posted a photo of baby Stormi wearing a cute Burberry dress.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The reality star celebrates her 21st birthday with her little girl.
The mother-daughter duo look adorable in white while on vacation.
Kylie held her little one in a Gucci carrier that reportedly cost $820.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
How cute is Stormi cuddling with her mama?!
Kylie celebrates the release of Avengers: Endgame by dressing Stormi up in an adorable Thor costume, hammer and all!
