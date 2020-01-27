So much has happened on Manifest and viewers have only seen three episodes of season two. Reader, buckle up, it's only going to get crazier.

The fourth episode of season two airs Monday, Jan. 27 and in "Black Box," Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) finds herself in the middle of a bank robbery with a mystery assailant. Meanwhile, Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and TJ (Garrett Wareing) piece together mythological clues and Olive (Luna Blaise) goes further into the world of the Believers. And the twists keep on coming.

"You are going to get more answers as to what happened to us on the plane, you are also going to get more questions to what happened to us on the plane," Parveen Kaur, Saanvi on the show, told E! News.