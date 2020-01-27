Billie Eilish's Hair at Grammys 2020 Is Everything We Wanted

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Well, it's officially safe to say that it's Billie Eilish's world and we're just living in it!

The stylish songstress stepped on to the 2020 Grammy red carpet in her standard custom Gucci and her stand-out black hair with neon green roots, which were tamed by hairstylist Mara Roszak. And by the time the night was over, Eilish walked out of the Staples Center as the youngest performer ever to sweep the Big Four categories of Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Bad Guy," and Best New Artist.

But let's get back to that awesome Grammys style she rocked all night long. As Roszak prepped Eilish's hair for her Big Night, she had one goal in mind. "Billie has such a strong personal style I wanted her to look and feel like herself," she tells E! News exclusively. "So we decided on a straight smooth blow out, letting her color shine!"

To achieve that look, Roszak relied on Sebastian Professional styling products to give Eilish's hair the look they were going for. There was definitely a method in the madness, so to speak, with the products they chose. Says Roszak, "I wanted the hair to have volume that lasted throughout the night, and have a softness allowing for movement. These products allow for that! The volume was so easy to achieve with a simple blowout using the Sebastian Professional Volupt in the hair."

And yes, in case you're wondering, Eilish is a blast to work with. Roszak calls her "absolutely incredible," adding, "The energy is palpable, and I genuinely love getting to support for such a special event. Tonight was really one for the books!"

