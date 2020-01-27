Billie Eilish's Hair at Grammys 2020 Is Everything We Wanted

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 12:05 PM
Well, it's officially safe to say that it's Billie Eilish's world and we're just living in it!
The stylish songstress stepped on to the 2020 Grammy red carpet in her standard custom Gucci and her stand-out black hair with neon green roots, which were tamed by hairstylist Mara Roszak. And by the time the night was over, Eilish walked out of the Staples Center as the youngest performer ever to sweep the Big Four categories of Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Bad Guy," and Best New Artist.
But let's get back to that awesome Grammys style she rocked all night long. As Roszak prepped Eilish's hair for her Big Night, she had one goal in mind. "Billie has such a strong personal style I wanted her to look and feel like herself," she tells E! News exclusively. "So we decided on a straight smooth blow out, letting her color shine!"
To achieve that look, Roszak relied on Sebastian Professional styling products to give Eilish's hair the look they were going for. There was definitely a method in the madness, so to speak, with the products they chose. Says Roszak, "I wanted the hair to have volume that lasted throughout the night, and have a softness allowing for movement. These products allow for that! The volume was so easy to achieve with a simple blowout using the Sebastian Professional Volupt in the hair."
And yes, in case you're wondering, Eilish is a blast to work with. Roszak calls her "absolutely incredible," adding, "The energy is palpable, and I genuinely love getting to support for such a special event. Tonight was really one for the books!"
Indeed it was. To nab the hair goodies Roszak used, shop our list below and learn more about how Roszak made Eilish's mane look so fab!
Step one? Create volume! "I prepped the hair with Sebastian Professional Volupt root volume spray on damp hair, and used a medium-sized brush to blow it dry straight, keeping volume at the roots," Roszak explains. The formula features natural bamboo extract and cushioning particles to create that volume with a defined hold.
For the next step, Roszak employed the use of a flat iron to touch up ends. Then, says Roszak, "I touched up the flyaways with a tiny dab of Sebastian Professional Eruptek by applying it between my fingertips and dabbing gently." It's a lava-like paste that offers both volume and texture.
And last but certainly not least, hairspray. "I finished the look by spraying Sebastian Professional Shaper hairspray all over, adding a bit of gold and shine," Roszak notes. The spray is lightweight, brushable, and offers flexible control so you can style to your heart's content without the fear of frozen hair.
Eilish isn't the only star whose look we coveted! Lizzo also looked fabulous, and we scoped out her entire 2020 Grammy red carpet beauty routine. And don't forget to shop the 2020 Grammys gift bag!
