Cut to Kristen Doute telling Brittany in the club, "That is so tacky and so rude. It wasn't f--king OK that they did that tonight."

"And that's how we ended up back here drunk, crying in our wedding dresses," Stassi adds as the ladies are trying to calm Brittany down back at their hotel.

"I have to hear it every single day, people telling me that they don't like me, they don't like Jax, they don't like us together," Brittany cries. "So the last thing that I wanted was to come on my bachelorette party and have to go out and a f--king sign say, 'Don't do it, Brittany.'"

The emotional bride-to-be explains the joke made her feels like a "piece of s--t." Ariana Maddix, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Lala Kent all try to convince Brittany it wasn't personal, but she's too overcome with emotion to hear them out.

Check out the dramatic moment above!

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m., only on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)