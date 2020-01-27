Go Inside Shay Mitchell's Glam Los Angeles Home

Shay Mitchell is giving her fans a tour of her luxurious home.

It's been about four years since the Pretty Little Liars alum moved into the Mediterranean-inspired residence, which is located in Los Angeles. The house, built in the 1920s, has really been a place where Mitchell has experienced many life changes. The 32-year-old recently had to redecorate her guest bedroom in order to turn it into a nursery for her daughter, Atlas, who she welcomed with boyfriend Matte Babel in October.

In a new feature with Architectural Digest, Mitchell takes cameras into her home, where she and interior designer Chad Wood spill secrets on the abode.

"To be honest I feel like a lot of people say that they go through a lot of different designers sometimes, and then you're in a house that doesn't feel like it's yours," the Dollface actress tells the outlet. "Now, it feels like me, and it has been so enjoyable to be in it."