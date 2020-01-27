Camila Cabello's Risqué Grammys After-Party Dress Makes Shawn Mendes Swoon

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 8:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Grammys Afterparty

BACKGRID

Camila Cabello attended the 2020 Grammy Awards after-party in style.

The 22-year-old singer hit up a Los Angeles soirée in a black Versace dress. In fact, the ensemble was a mini dress version of the look she wore on the red carpet earlier in the evening. She accessorized her look with a diamond choker necklace and strappy black heels. Shawn Mendes was also there and donned a pink shirt, a black tie and dark pants.

While Cabello and Mendes didn't walk the red carpet together at the 62nd annual award show, they did pack on the PDA during the after-party. The two rocked out to songs like One Direction's "Steal My Girl" and The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" while laughing and holding each other close. They were also spotted leaving the party hand in hand.

Cabello and Mendes, who first sparked romance rumors over the summer, were nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit "Señorita." However, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus ended up taking home the trophy for "Old Town Road."

Photos

2020 Grammy Awards After-Party Pics

Cabello also took the stage to perform her song "First Man," which brought both her father, Alejandro, and Gwen Stefani to tears.

To see more after-party pics, check out the gallery above.

For a recap of the 2020 Grammy Awards, watch E! News Monday morning at 7 a.m. followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Shawn Mendes , Fashion , 2020 Grammys , Celebrities , Awards , Red Carpet , Parties , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.