Blue Eyeshadow, Nail Art & Old Hollywood: The Biggest Trends from the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

by emily belfiore | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 8:29 AM

Sure, the 2020 Grammys were filled with amazing performances. But, let's be honest, all of the real action happened on the red carpet.

To celebrate the momentous night in music, the industry's biggest names raised the bar and brought their exceptional sense of style to forefront, showcasing the season's hottest trends with their head-turning designer looks.

First-time nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X made sure that their Grammys debuts were stylish affairs, opting for bold, monochromatic ensembles that turned heads. As for the veteran Grammy attendees, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello brought the glamour with dramatic gowns that featured tons of amazing accessories. But, it wouldn't be the Grammys without some statement-making dresses. Leading the charge was Chrissy Teigen, who rocked a fiery orange gown to celebrate her EGOT-winning husband.

Even the men stepped it up. Among the best-dressed dudes of the night were John Legend, who opted for an asymmetrical suit, blue-sequined jumpsuit clad Billy Porter and, as always, Shawn Mendes. Other notable outfit slays came from Diplo and Billy Ray Cyrus, who declared cowboy hats as the new red carpet staple for 2020.

Best of Glambot: 2020 Grammys

Relive the 2020 Grammy Awards' best-dressed outfits and see which trends will be dominating the red carpet this award season below:  

Grammys trend round up - Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Ray

Old Hollywood Glamour

Taking a cue from icons of the past, 2020 Grammys attendees stunned in retro-inspired silhouettes, beadings and accessories.

Grammys trend round up - Dua Lipa, Mereba, Jameela Jamil

Colorful Eyeshadow

The glam took center stage for some celebs, who opted for a bold pop of color with this old-school eyeshadow trend.

Grammys trend round up - Rosalia, Billie Eilish, Priyanka Chopra

Statement-Making Nail Art

If you look closely, you'll notice that your favorite stars paired their designer digs with some equally-stunning manicures. 

Grammys trend round up - Billie Eilish, Tyler the Creator, Billy Porter

Monochromatic Moments

Monochromatic fashion is still very much a trend, and it was the preferred look for some of the night's biggest stars. 

Grammys trend round up - Ella Mai, Chrissy Teigen, Rosalia

Red-Hot Gowns

It's not music's biggest night without some statement-making gowns. To bring the heat, A-listers rocked fiery orange and red ensembles. 

Grammys trend round up - Lil Nas X, Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus

Cowboy Chic

According to these southern-loving stars, a cowboy hat makes for the perfect red carpet accessory.  

Grammys trend round up - Gwen Stefani, Sophie Turner

Ornate Minis

It wasn't all long trains and dramatic tulle this year. Switching things up, some stars donned sequined mini dresses to celebrate music biggest night. 

Grammys trend round up - John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Khalid

Dapper Dudes

The Grammys red carpet was filled with tons of stylish men, who brought their fashion A-game with tailored suits and high-fashion detailing. 

Grammys trend round up - Heidi Klum, Camila Cabello

Blunt Bangs

What better way to switch up your 'do for the Grammys than with a fresh set of bangs, right? 

For a recap of the 2020 Grammy Awards, watch E! News Monday morning at 7 a.m. followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.!

