It's never easy to say goodbye.

Kobe Bryant's tragic passing in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning shocked the world. Many of the stars closest family and friends have taken to social media to express their heartbreak and pain over the devastating loss, and now, actress Olivia Munn is the latest star to share a personal memory from her late friend.

Munn posted photos of Bryant on Instagram revealing that the two were in the middle of discussing a project to help the younger generation. "Kobe. You were such a wonderful friend. Always positive and thoughtful and supportive and reliable and so, so bright. One of the brightest souls I've ever seen and I am absolutely devastated by this," she began the touching tribute.

"We were supposed to get together this week to brainstorm more parts of the epic world you were creating at Granity Studios. You were creating a whole big world from scratch- everything from the continents to the oceans and rivers to the trees and even the leaves on the trees."