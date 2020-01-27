by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 7:00 AM
Gwen Stefani's number of outfit changes at the 2020 Grammy Awards was bananas (B-A-N-A-N-A-S).
The 50-year-old singer sported not one, not two but four looks at the 62nd annual award show on Sunday. The No Doubt artist hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles Staples Center in a Dolce & Gabbana number. The strapless, ivory, fully beaded Alta Moda mini dress was fully embellished using shells and micro elements from the sea. Stefani accessorized her look with a pair of Le Silla boots.
She then switched into a second Dolce & Gabbana look for her performance with Blake Shelton. This time, she donned a custom ivory silk tulle ball gown that was completely embellished using iconic Dolce & Gabba elements, including sacred hearts and roses.
Later on in the evening, she stunned in a flowy, mint and gray dress. There was also a point when she slipped into something cute and comfortable. Stefani was photographed sporting colorful leggings, a black checkered jacket and jean shorts backstage.
Of course, this should come as no surprise to her fans. After all, Stefani always slays the fashion game.
To see her outfits—including those she wore to rehearsals and a pre-Grammys party—check out the gallery below.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Now, that's what we call "Luxurious."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Talk about "Cool" and couture!
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
What a chic couple!
Article continues below
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
"That's a wrap," Stefani wrote on Instagram as they headed out.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Even during rehearsals, Stefani stunned in a glamorous jacket and jean shorts.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Warner Music
Just a few days before the big award show, Stefani attended a pre-Grammys party and dazzled in a semi-sheer, tattoo-style ensemble.
Article continues below
For a recap of the 2020 Grammy Awards, watch E! News Monday morning at 7 a.m. followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?