Wife Swap Returns With Witches, Flat Earthers and Professional Wrestlers

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 9:00 AM

Wife Swap

Paramount Network

It's back! New decade, new drama for Wife Swap.

The reality series, which originally aired on ABC from 2004-2010 and with celebrities from 2012-2015, was revived by Paramount Network in 2019 and returns with 20 new episodes. E! News has your exclusive first look at the 20 new episodes premiering Thursday, Feb. 13 on Paramount Network. From the looks of the trailer, it's going to be quite a season. After all, the trailer starts out with a giant snake and kids saying their new mom "should expect torture."

"Hours and hours of torture," the young boy promises.

There's a circus family, professional wrestlers, a family that "specialize in casting out devils," a witch, a gun-toting child and flat Earthers.

"It was just mind boggling that this child is holding these weapons," a mom says as she watches her Swap son at a shooting range.

Real or Fake? The Truth About Your Favorite Reality TV Shows

See it all unfold in the trailer below.

For those who need a Wife Swap refresher, here's the lowdown. Each week, two spouses switch families and at first, they must adhere to the same rules and lifestyles of the spouses they replaced. That means taking care of the house, kids, chores, hobbies, careers and all that of the spouse they swapped with. But then the tables are turned, and each swapped spouse gets to introduce their own beliefs into their new households. At the end of the swap, the two couples meet face-to-face to discuss what they learned and share how the new experiences may shape their lives and homes in the future.

Wife Swap returns with 20 new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network.

TAGS/ TV , Reality TV , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
