See the World Light Up in Purple and Gold in Honor of Kobe Bryant

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 5:37 AM

Fans around the world are mourning the death of Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. He was 41 years old. The Malibu/ Los Hills Sheriff's Station's deputies responded to an "aircraft accident" and "fire" call on a hillside at Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas, Calif. at around 10:00 a.m. local time that day. 

Bryant's daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore Bryant was also killed in the tragic accident. She was 13 years old. They were among nine people on board the helicopter. There were no survivors. 

After news of Bryant's death broke, New York's Madison Square Garden paid tribute to the NBA star by lighting up its exterior in Lakers' purple and gold. Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles City Hall, Houston City Hall and a Pier 1 Imports in Fort Worth, Texas did the same. 

Several athletes—including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Magic Johnson—also honored Bryant on social media.

Many celebrities—including Drake, Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Reese Witherspoondid, as well.

Madison Square Garden, Kobe Bryant Memorial

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

News of Bryant's death came hours before the 2020 Grammy Awards. Many artists paid tribute to Bryant on the red carpet. In addition, Lizzo dedicated the night to Bryant during her opening performance and Alicia Keys spoke about his passing.

"To be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now," the host said at one point. "We are all feeling crazy sad tonight, but earlier today, Los Angeles, America, the whole wide world, lost a hero, and we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built."

LAX, Kobe Bryant Memorial

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

There was also a moment of silence in his honor. 

