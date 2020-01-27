by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 4:21 AM
The 2020 Grammy Awards took place at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Sunday.
Lizzo opened the 62nd annual award show by performing her hits and by dedicating the night to Kobe Bryant. Alicia Keys also spoke about the late Lakers legend, who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier that day.
"To be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now," Keys, who hosted the evening, said. "We are all feeling crazy sad tonight, but earlier today, Los Angeles, America, the whole wide world, lost a hero, and we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built."
Several celebrities also paid tribute to the basketball star on the red carpet.
But with heavy hearts, the artists and attendees continued the evening. Billie Eilish was the big winner of the night. The "bad guy" star took home trophies in all four major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. In fact, she made history by becoming the first female artist to sweep these categories all in one night. She also won in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.
Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and more stars also took the stage to perform.
While fans caught most of the action on TV, there were still a few moments they didn't get to see. To see a few of the best candid moments, check out the gallery.
The celebs strolled hand in hand at the award show.
We can only imagine what these three were talking about.
The artist was all smiles as he walked backstage. He honored the late Prince with a performance at the award show.
It was a daddy-daughter date night for these two.
Talk about a star-studded group!
The two were "speechless" after winning the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
The 21-year-old singer flashed a smile as he walked backstage.
The actress stuck her tongue out at her hubby on the red carpet.
The "Truth Hurts" star is pictured backstage.
The trio posed for a pic during the award show.
By the looks of this picture, it's safe to say the artist was feeling good as hell upon her arrival.
Everybody say cheese!
The couple looked oh so cool on the red carpet.
Singh brought a clutch full of Skittles and shared her sweets on the red carpet.
The cookbook author gave the Grammy nominee a sweet peck on the cheek.
The country singer bowed down to the artist after their incredible duet.
Another one! The two artists hugged it out after winning in the Best Rap/Sung Performance category for "Higher."
The "Señorita" celeb gave her dad, Alejandro, a big squeeze after her moving performance of "First Man."
The "bad guy" star couldn't believe she won Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.
The artists struck a fierce pose on the red carpet.
