2020 Grammys Fashion Yearbook: See Our Red Carpet Recap

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 5:21 AM

Celebs took their fashion to the next level at the 2020 Grammys.

On Sunday night, stars like Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Lizzo gathered in Los Angeles to honor the music that's been lifting us up over the last year. Before heading inside to the ceremony, which was hosted by Alicia Keys, celebs stopped by the Grammys red carpet to show off their stylish outfits.

Among the best dressed of the night? Billy Porter! The Pose star, who presented during the award show, had cameras flashing on the carpet as he showed off his blue custom crystal Baja East ensemble. And, as if that wasn't stunning enough, Porter paired the look with a Sarah Sokol Millinery hat, which had electronic fringed curtains!

That's right, Porter's stylist Sam Ratelle talked to E! News on the red carpet and shared that he had a clicker for the hat. So, when Porter gave him the signal, Ratelle would open and close the curtain!

Photos

2020 Grammys Fashion Recap

And that was just one standout ensemble from the Grammys this year! Let's take a look at all of the star-studded fashion moments in our Grammys recap below!

Ariana Grande, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Best Wardrobe Change: Ariana Grande

Grande said "I want it, I got it" to two different red carpet outfits. Her first look: Giambattista Valli!

Ariana Grande, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Second Outfit

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best Wardrobe Change: Ariana Grande

The superstar singer then changed into this Schiaparelli look for a second red carpet moment.

Usher, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Jacket: Usher

Because it had us saying "YEAH!"

Lizzo, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Best Glamour Shot: Lizzo

Because she gave us classic old Hollywood glamour and it was everything.

Sarah Paulson, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Best Pockets Moment: Sarah Paulson

Because when your dress has pockets, you win.

Alessandra Ambrosio, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best Unexpected Ensemble: Alessandra Ambrosio

A romper with a half cape? Sign us up, Balmain!

Billy Porter, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Electric Moment: Billy Porter

When your hat is electronic...that is a MOMENT!

Lil Nas X, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best OMG Red Carpet Moment: Lil Nas X

Because he gave us next level hot pink Versace cowboy fashion and we love him for it!

Camila Cabello, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Best Bodice: Camila Cabello

The singer wore this stunning Atelier Versace design on the red carpet, complete with Swarovski crystals.

2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best Style Moment-Couples Edition: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Because our jaws dropped!

Dua Lipa, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Best '90s Fashion: Dua Lipa

A total serve.

Shawn Mendes, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Louis Vuitton Look: Shawn Mendes

Thank you, Virgil Abloh.

Maggie Rogers, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best Accessory: Maggie Rogers

Stay hydrated! The "Alaska" singer brought a water bottle with her on the red carpet.

Trevor Noah, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best Bow Tie: Trevor Noah

We love a bow tie moment.

Ella Mai, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best Strapless Moment: Ella Mai

GORGEOUS!

Gwen Stefani, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Best Style Assist: Gwen Stefani

The singer told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet that her longtime love Blake Shelton collected shells for her Dolce & Gabbana dress.

For a recap of the 2020 Grammy Awards, watch E! News Monday morning at 7 a.m. followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.!

