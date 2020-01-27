Celebs took their fashion to the next level at the 2020 Grammys.

On Sunday night, stars like Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Lizzo gathered in Los Angeles to honor the music that's been lifting us up over the last year. Before heading inside to the ceremony, which was hosted by Alicia Keys, celebs stopped by the Grammys red carpet to show off their stylish outfits.

Among the best dressed of the night? Billy Porter! The Pose star, who presented during the award show, had cameras flashing on the carpet as he showed off his blue custom crystal Baja East ensemble. And, as if that wasn't stunning enough, Porter paired the look with a Sarah Sokol Millinery hat, which had electronic fringed curtains!

That's right, Porter's stylist Sam Ratelle talked to E! News on the red carpet and shared that he had a clicker for the hat. So, when Porter gave him the signal, Ratelle would open and close the curtain!