by emily belfiore | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 4:31 AM
Still not over the 2020 Grammys? We're with you!
On Sunday, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards brought the biggest names in music together under one roof for a night of epic celebrations. Featuring some history-making moments from first-time nominee Billie Eilish and tons of head-turning red carpet moments, this year's Grammys were easily one for the books.
And, of course, it's not the Grammys without some memorable performances. Nominees Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Tyler the Creator, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello and more each took the stage to deliver high-energy renditions of their hit songs, leaving us speechless and glued to our screens.
It was also a night of moving movements. Starting the night off with an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant, Usher and FKA twigs joined forces for an electrifying Prince medley to honor the late singer. Nipsey Hussle was also celebrated with a star-studded tribute led by John Legend and DJ Khaled. For her return to the Grammys stage, Demi Lovato held back tears as she delivered a powerful performance of her new song "Anyone," which was written days before her near-fatal overdose in 2018.
But alas, not everyone could make it to last night's show. From last-minute schedule changes and rigid travel plans, here are some of the A-listers that were noticeably missing from all the Grammys action and excitement.
Find out why they couldn't make it below:
George Pimentel/Getty Images
The "Lover" singer, who was nominated for three awards, was set to make a surprise performance at the Grammys but confirmed that she was not attending days before the big show.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
The power couple was not in attendance at the 2020 Grammys, even though Queen Bey was nominated for four awards, but were on-hand for the Pre-Grammys events that took place earlier in the weekend.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine
Despite A Star is Born being up for three awards, the "Shallow" singer decided to sit this year's Grammy Awards out.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The Big Little Lies star was unable to attend the 2020 Grammys because she was home with the flu. Husband Keith Urban was on hand to celebrate, but left quickly after the show to be by her side.
John Shearer/WireImage
The "Walk Me Home" singer and her adorable family didn't bless us with a sweet red carpet moment this year.
Venturelli/WireImage
The "Shape Of You" singer didn't attend the 2020 Grammys despite being nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
The "Slide Away" singer didn't join dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus and younger sister Noah Cyrus this year. She has been laying low since undergoing vocal chord surgery in November 2019.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Despite attending a Pre-Grammys event, the "Diamonds" singer wasn't in the crowd for the big show. Though she wasn't up for any awards, we would have loved to see her raising a glass to the winners.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Like her bestie Taylor, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer wasn't in attendance at this year's Grammy Awards.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
The "Hot Shower" rapper, who was nominated for Best Rap Song, was also missing from the Grammy Awards festivities. Back in 2019, he announced that he would be stepping back from the limelight after the birth of his second daughter.
Al Powers, Powers Imagery for TAO Group
The "Circles" singer, who was up for two awards, was noticeably absent from the Grammy celebrations. We would have loved to see him bust a move in the audience.
Lastarpix / BACKGRID
The "Yummy" singer was missed on the red carpet this year. We would have loved to see him cheer pal Demi Lovato on alongside longtime manager Scooter Braun.
For a recap of the 2020 Grammy Awards, watch E! News Monday morning at 7 a.m. followed by Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.!
