Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Grammy Awards!

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 6:00 AM
Talk about it being the hottest night in music!
Last night, the 2020 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, honoring the best and brightest in music.
With awards going to artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Tyler, the Creator, it was an event full of huge wins, not to mention performances like the Nipsey Hussle tribute and Lil Nas X and BTS collaboration we never knew we needed.
Before all that excitement unfolded though, our attention was fully on the red carpet, where plenty of the celebrities brought their A-game.
Now, it's up to you to determine which star was best dressed of the night!
We saw the ladies own the night in black ensembles, such as Lauren London stunning in a black suit and Camila Cabellodazzling in an Atelier Versace gown that she paired with a silver choker.
There were also plenty of colors, however, that brightened up the carpet, like Chrissy Teigen's orange dress with dramatic shoulder details. Nearby, Rosalía was heating up the carpet in a red leather number by Alexander Wang.
A few other stars chose a regal look, with Gwen Stefanichanneling a sweet energy in her Dolce & Gabbana embellished dress and Ariana Grandelooking like a true Disney princess in a Cinderella-like tiered ball gown.
Lizzo also looked like 100% that chick in a stunning, strapless white gown paired with a fluffy shrug.
The fun wasn't just for the ladies, though, with Shawn Mendesturning heads in a red suit. Meanwhile, red carpet champion Billy Porter gave us a little disco in a fringed jumpsuit with a matching hat.
Everyone looked great, but only one can be the winner!
Check out the looks below and then sound off on which celeb's fashion was your fave!
David Fisher/Shutterstock
This two-piece look from Vivienne Westwood is everything.
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
These red carpet ensembles are pretty "Dope."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The celeb walks the carpet in a powerful suit from designer Pamella Roland.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The TV host dresses in a retro-looking and dapper suit.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The "Senorita" herself makes a dazzling appearance in a dress from Versace.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Orange you glad she chose this fashionable dress from Yanina Couture?
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
As always, Billy sparkles, shines and stuns in a stunning ensemble from Baja East.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
No one rocks a bolo tie better than Diplo.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Spanish songstress Rosalia brings the heat in a sizzling red dress from Alexander Wang.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
In the words of Uncle Jesse: Have "Mercy."
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maggie has that extra sparkle tonight and it's not just because she's wearing a starry Chanel dress.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The singer once again proves "God Is a Woman" in this show-stopping ensemble.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
It's safe to say she looks like one "Rich Girl" in this Dolce & Gabbana look.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sea foam green for the win.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Fans of Finneas have died and gone to "Heaven" seeing him in this A+ look.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The singer be looking "Good as Hell" in this white dress from Atelier Versace.
