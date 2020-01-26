Chris Brown has come a long way.

The Indigo artist walked the red carpet at the 2020 Grammys hand-in-hand with his 5-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, his eldest child and the namesake of his 2015 album Royalty.

He kept it designer-casual in a yellow-and-pink-striped, short-sleeved Prada sweater and black trousers, while Royalty was the epitome of pint-size Grammy chic in a white ruffly blouse and matching cream-colored skirt and cozy coat, paired with black lace-up boots and white anklets—and a purse fit for a princess, naturally.

Brown is nominated for Best R&B Song for "No Guidance," featuring Drake, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 to become his biggest hit in years, along with fellow songwriters Drake, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton.