Tyler, the Creator Wins His First Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and Brings His Mom on Stage

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 7:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Tyler, the Grammy winner!

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, the crowd went wild when presenter Issa Raeannounced that Tyler, the Creator won Best Rap Album!

The artist took to the stage, adorably alongside his mother, to accept the award for his fifth studio albumIgor.

"Alright, I got to say my speech dog," he joked as his mother teared up beside him (making us tear up a little, too).

However, he immediately expressed gratitude for his mother, saying, "One, to my mother, you did a great job raising this guy."

He then went on to thank his manager and added, "You guys took a seed and watered it, and I thank you for trusting my ideas."

He also nodded to his friends and family, praising them for, "Trusting my ideas and putting up with my annoying hyperactive energy since we were children but always being there."

Of course, he gave a shout out to fans too, saying, "To the new fans, to the old ones, all the crazy stuff I do. I never fully felt accepted in rap and stuff so y'all always stand by me and get me here, I really appreciate that."

Read

2020 Grammy Award Winners: The Complete List

As the music started to play him off, he quickly mentioned his appreciation for Pharrell Williams, sharing that, "That man has allowed me to be comfortable with myself and has opened up doors that you guys cannot imagine."

There are still plenty of awards to be handed out, so be sure to tune in!

For a recap of the 2020 Grammy Awards, don't miss the E! After Party special tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. And watch E! News on Monday morning at 7 a.m. for more Grammys news!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Grammys , Grammys , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.