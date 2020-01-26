See All the Celebrity Couples Arrive at the 2020 Grammys

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 3:48 PM
All of our favorite couples are hitting the red carpet!
The 2020 Grammys are in full swing and while we can't wait to see some of the celebrity performances tonight—such as Billie Eilish and Lizzo—our attention has also been on the red carpet where some of Hollywood's hottest duos are striking a pose.
Blake Sheltonand Gwen Stefaniproved that music's biggest night is perfect for date night when they stopped to take some pictures in front of the step-and-repeat.
Shelton is nominated for the eighth time tonight for a Grammy Award, this time for Best Country Solo Performance, and we know that Stefani will be cheering him on to hopefully win his first Grammy of his career.
We also knew that we were in The Good Place when we saw Jameela Jamil arrive with boyfriend James Blake on the red carpet.
The NBC sitcom star looked stunning in a blue Georges Chakra gown and will be supporting her boyfriend tonight as he eyes a possible win for Best Alternative Music Album.
See all the couples as they arrive below and be sure to check back as more and more will arrive throughout the night.
We're a "Sucker" for seeing the Jonas Brothers star alongside his Game of Thrones lovebird.
The precious couple turned plenty of heads when they arrived on the carpet. Nick Jonas, alongside his brothers, could also be going home with a Grammys trophy tonight for Pop Duo/Group Performance!
The A-list duo looked glamorous as they arrived at the Staples Center.
The musician, who is up tonight for Best Alternative Music Album, was in a Good Place alongside Jameela Jamil on the red carpet.
While Flume lost out to The Chemical Brothers for this year's Best Dance/Electronica Album, he still was a winner on the red carpet with his girlfriend by his side.
You may not recognize Finneas O'Connell, but you've definitely heard his beats.
The talented producer is the older brother of Billie Eilish and scooped up two Grammy Awards tonight for producing and engineering When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
So, it's been an exciting night for the Grammy-winner, but it was made even better by having his girlfriend, YouTube star Claudia Sulewski, by his side.
The Christian rock artist and his wife bring edgy fashion to the red carpet.
John Hill—who is up for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical—posed on the carpet with his lovely lady.
The Best Contemporary Christian Music Song nominee and his love flash a smile for the paparazzi.
The couple took a moment to shine in the spotlight before heading into the show, where Andrew Ripp could win Best Contemporary Christian Music Song for "Rescue Me," which he co-wrote.
The country star and Nashville songwriter, who recently got engaged, wowed on the carpet together.
The Oklahoma artist eyes a win for Best Americana Album tonight, but for now only has eyes for his lovely wife on the red carpet.
The legendary rock star and his wife arrive at the 2020 Grammys, with the musician hoping to take home his second Grammys trophy for Best Music Film tonight.
The three-time Gospel Album nominee and his wife look absolutely regal at the Staples Center.
The contemporary Christian artist steps out with his love on the red carpet.
The 2020 Grammy Awards air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. For a recap of music's biggest night immediately following the show, don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. And watch E! News on Monday morning at 7 a.m. for more on the Grammys!
