Shania Twain Debuts Fiery New Hair Transformation on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

Shania Twain looked wickedly good on the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet on Feb. 5. See her stunning black, white and red ensemble.

Watch: Shania Twain Opens Up About Divorce, Revelations & New Album

What's black, white and red all over? Shania Twain's latest red carpet ensemble.

The country superstar channeled her inner Disney villain on the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, donning a polka dot look worthy of the wickedly fashionable Cruella de Vil. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Shania isn't afraid of rocking fun patterns—including her iconic leopard print outfit from her "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video—and she continued to do so with a sparkling black and white pantsuit and matching hat by Harris Reed SS23 RTW, complete with jewelry by Messika Jewelry. 

And to complete the look, she added a fun pop of color with long, red locks and bangs. Explaining the choice exclusively to E! Live from the Red Carpet co-host Bobby Bones, she said, "It was black and white, so I needed to add a little bit of splash of color." 

Another star just as stylish as Shania is Harry Styles, who is nominated for several awards this year, including Album, Song and Record of the Year. And after the two shared the stage together at Coachella in April 2022, Shania revealed whether she'd be down for a collab with the star.

"Oh, I think we would sound very good together," she told Bobby. "We would blend really lovely. he's busy, I'm busy, we will do it."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 57-year-old's hair transformation comes just days after she debuted her new platinum blonde hair—which she told Bobby was her "first platinum look"—at Republic Records' Grammys party on Feb. 1.

Posting pics from the event on Instagram, her hair matched party attendee Kim Petras, who is nominated this year alongside Sam Smith for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song "Unholy."

Although she's not nominated this year, Shania has racked up a total of five Grammy awards over the course of her decades-long career, including Best Country Album for The Woman In Me and Up!, as well as Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" and "Forever And For Always."

Scroll below to see every look from the Grammys red carpet.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, tune in to the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

