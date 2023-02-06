Shania Twain Debuts Fiery New Hair Transformation on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

Watch : Shania Twain Opens Up About Divorce, Revelations & New Album

What's black, white and red all over? Shania Twain's latest red carpet ensemble.

The country superstar channeled her inner Disney villain on the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, donning a polka dot look worthy of the wickedly fashionable Cruella de Vil. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Shania isn't afraid of rocking fun patterns—including her iconic leopard print outfit from her "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video—and she continued to do so with a sparkling black and white pantsuit and matching hat by Harris Reed SS23 RTW, complete with jewelry by Messika Jewelry.

And to complete the look, she added a fun pop of color with long, red locks and bangs. Explaining the choice exclusively to E! Live from the Red Carpet co-host Bobby Bones, she said, "It was black and white, so I needed to add a little bit of splash of color."