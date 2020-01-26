This just in: Tyler, the Creator's 2020 Grammys ensemble caused an earfquake.

So much could be said about the rapper's red carpet look at tonight's ceremony, but we'll let the photos tell the full story. Tyler, who is nominated for Best Rap Album, channeled his inner bellhop in a look that really needs your undivided attention.

The bubblegum pink suit came complete with a matching suitcase (he is a bellhop, after all), a red hat and white gloves. When Tyler, 28, walked out onto the red carpet he opened the suitcase to reveal its contents.

Drumroll, please...