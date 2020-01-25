by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 5:46 PM
Rihanna is in the building!
On Saturday afternoon, music's biggest and brightest stars gathered around for a special occasion: Roc Nation's annual The Brunch party in Los Angeles.
Just one day before the 2020 Grammys, our favorite artists showed up and showed out for the fun-filled event, which included appearances by artists like Bad Gal RiRi, Jay-Z, Beyoncé,Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kelly Rowlandand so much others.
For the fanciful affair, the Fenty Beauty founder lit up the room in a glitzy and glamorous ensemble by Bottega Veneta that glimmered in gold. She slipped into a ruched halter dress that was adorned in jewels. She tied her chic outfit together with a beige windbreaker jacket, larger sunglasses and a playful updo.
While her appearance was a surprise, she certainly made a grand entrance. However, she wasn't the only one dressed to kill.
Queen Bey commanded the room when she arrived to the annual event wearing a blue cocktail dress that featured a plunging neckline and billowing sleeves.
Rowland also dazzled at the star-studded affair. She donned a Sebastian Gunawan ensemble, which consisted of a vibrant lime green one-shoulder top and baby blue pants. The men also dressed to impress, too. Jay-Z rocked a sleek pastel purple suit, while P. Diddy looked dapper a crisp white tuxedo.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Serving bawdy and face. The power couple proves they're couple goals in this fiery pic.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
The megastars reunite at the Roc Nation brunch in similar outfits.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
The former Destiny's Child member snaps a photo with La La Anthony. The two dazzle in bright and bold ensembles.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
The music icon is all smiles as he sips on champagne at his annual event.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
The dynamic duo looks oh-so-chic in their power suits.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
The model lights up the brunch with her sunny yellow outfit.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Getting fun and flirty. The longtime pair show off their playful side as they pose for the cameras.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
LBD! Tinashe proves you can't go wrong with a simple (but striking) black dress.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
The two actors share a sweet moment together. "The question of the day is, 'How do you want your book to end?' I'm around a bunch of men that are doing amazing things in life. Basically, you're writing a chapter...," Hart said. "It's your job to complete that book to the best of your abilities. My question of the day is, Are you focused on the ending of your book?... and how great you will make it."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
The singer looks sharp and dapper at the star-studded ceremony.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Roc Nation
The WAGS star shines bright in a majestic purple cocktail dress, that features a plunging neckline and over-the-top sleeves.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Couple goals! The longtime pair show up and show out at the star-studded affair.
Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation
The Fenty Beauty founder shines bright at the fanciful affair with a glitzy gold dress. She poses with DJ Khaled.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Three's a party! The Jonas Brothers show up in style to the annual event.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Yin and yang! The dynamic duo take a photo together in chic suits.
Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation
The 40-year-old actor and comedian dons a sleek suit for the special occasion.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Pop, fizz, clink! "THE GAME HAS BEEN ELEVATED," Diddy shared on Instagram.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Strike a pose! The two music legends get together for a picture.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
The "Video Games" songstress takes a photo with Ne-Yo at the star-studded event.
Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Photographers capture this sweet moment between Rowland and Jamil chatting at the party.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
All smiles! The legendary comedian snaps a pic with the rapper.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
The two pop stars dazzle at the star-studded event with their refreshing ensembles.
With the 2020 Grammys only a day away, we can't wait to see what these celebs wear for the special occasion.
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, Jan. 26 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. And for a recap of music's biggest night immediately following the show, don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, only on E!
