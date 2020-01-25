Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have come to a custody agreement.

According to The Blast, who reported the news first on Saturday morning, the former couple have settled on a custody agreement. The outlet reports the two will have a 50/50 custody over their 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

Additionally, they both have agreed to not exploit their daughter for any kind of social media advertisements, which also includes sponsorships and/or campaigns. If either of them decide to take an ad deal on behalf of their daughter, they will need the other party's consent to do so.

The publication also revealed that Channing and Jenna have agreed to work with a counselor in order to come up with a schedule for the holidays so they can split their custody evenly.

A source confirmed to E! News that The Blast's reporting was accurate. E! News has also reached out to both actor's teams for comment and haven't heard back.