Shortly after news broke of Kobe Bryant's death, fans rushed to the Los Angeles Staples Center to pay tribute to the Lakers legend.

One fan, in particular, went viral on Twitter after sharing a touching moment that he shared with his local florist as they both mourned the late 41-year-old basketball superstar, also known as Black Mamba.

"Bought flowers to bring to staples center. When the florist saw that I wanted purple and yellow she asked, "for Kobe?" I nodded. When she finished I asked what I owed her," wrote Zach Schwartz on Twitter earlier this afternoon. "She shook her head, handed me the flowers and said "it's LA." I almost cried."

This exchange serves as a reminder of the legacy Kobe left behind and the many ways in which he brought the L.A. community together.

"LAs love for Kobe is powerful," Schwartz added.

Hours later, the florist who helped Shwartz found his tweet thanking her for the kind gesture and she wrote, "You guys this was ME. Had no f-cking idea man. I'm speechless."