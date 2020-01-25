by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 10:47 AM
Jessica Simpson has a very supportive husband.
In her upcoming memoir Open Book, the singer and fashion designer reveals that when she quit drinking in 2017, Eric Johnson followed suit.
"Eric gave up drinking the second I did," she says, according to People. "He said, 'I'll do it with you, babe.' It was like no biggie and he hasn't gone back or looked back."
"It's just the way he is," she adds. "He's a very selfless and loving person who is the most incredible father on the planet."
In the book, Simpson says that she decided to quit drinking just after Halloween 2017. She adds that at 7:30 a.m. that day, she and Johnson headed to a school assembly to support the eldest of their three children, daughter Maxwell Drew, now 7, and that she told her husband, "I'd already had a drink."
She says that later that night, they were preparing to host a Halloween party and she was unable to help dress their kids in their costumes. She says that later that night, she took an Ambien sleeping pill, and "slept in, afraid to see them, afraid I had failed them," adding, "I hid until they left, then drank."
Simpson also writes in her book how she was sexually abused as a child, which later led her to self-medicate.
"I was killing myself with all the drinking and the pills," she writes.
Instagram/Jessica Simspon
Also in Open Book, Simpson reveals she used to pop diet pills after a powerful record executive told her to lose weight and also opens up about past relationships with ex-husband Nick Lachey and ex-boyfriend John Mayer.
Open Book hits stores on February 4.
