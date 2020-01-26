by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 6:33 PM
What's a man gotta do to enjoy his performance in peace?!
While singing his heart out with Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas during the 2020 Grammys, Nick Jonas got the Internet buzzing for an unlikely reason.
As it turns out, people wanted to know what was in his teeth during the Jonas Brothers performance. "Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with a spinach or something in his teeth?!?" one fan asked with a receipt of the look. Another added, "NICK JONAS I KNOW UR FINE ASS DONT HAVE A PIECE OF SPINACH IN YOUR TEETH AT THE GRAMMYS."
Lo and behold, Nick saw the questions being raised by viewers and decided to set the record straight in the best way possible!
"So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight," the singer shared on Twitter moments after performing inside the Staples Center. "And at least you all know I eat my greens."
Tasty treats aside, Nick and his brothers looked like true rock stars Sunday night during the star-studded award show. Whether walking with their wives on the red carpet or belting out their latest hit in front of a packed venue, the guys certainly had fans "Burnin' Up."
Celebrity stylist Avo Yermagyan helped perfect their red carpet and performance outfits.
Besides, based on Priyanka Chopra's dance moves during tonight's Jo Bros' performance, it's safe to say she doesn't care what's in her man's teeth. You do you, Nick!
For a recap of the 2020 Grammy Awards, don't miss the E! After Party special tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. And watch E! News on Monday morning at 7 a.m. for more Grammys news!
