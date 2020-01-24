Louis Tomlinson isn't settling down... yet.

The former One Direction singer and longtime love Eleanor Calder were recently the subject of engagement (and even marriage!) rumors. But as Louis explained to The Sun in a new interview, he's confident their relationship will go the distance—just not at this very moment.

"It isn't true," the 28-year-old responded when asked to set the record straight, "but the luxury with Eleanor is I've known her since before our first single 'What Makes You Beautiful,' so she's felt the whole growth of everything. As I've got to understand it, she has too, and I have the benefit with her that we've seen it for what it is."

Louis, who co-parents his 4-year-old son Freddie with ex Briana Jungwirth, told the U.K. tabloid that he plans to "one day" propose to Eleanor. "If you're asking me if I'm going to marry her? Yes, I think so! And more kids, I'd say so," he remarked.