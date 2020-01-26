The "bad guy" sometimes ends up on top!

If there was one big winner from Sunday night's 2020 Grammys, it had to have been Billie Eilish.

During the telecast, the singer picked up several awards including Album of the Year thanks to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

"Please, sit down. Shhh! Can I just say that I think Ariana Grande deserves this," Billie shared while on stage. "'thank you, next' got me through some s--t and I think it deserves like more than anything in the world."

She added, "I love you so much. I'm not going to waste your time, I'm really not. I love you. Thank you for this."

As for Ariana's reaction to the speech, cameras panned to the singer who was seen blowing kisses to the winner and shouting "no, no, no." Sweet, right? Billie's brother Finneas O'Connell also accepted the award and expressed gratitude for all those who made the album so special.