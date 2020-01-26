Maggie Rogers Brings the Most Unexpected Accessory to the 2020 Grammys

Maggie Rogers is having an extra special—and perhaps thirsty—night at the 2020 Grammys.

The "Give a Little" singer is nominated for her first-ever Grammy award in the Best New Artist category at tonight's ceremony.

Before heading inside to the ceremony, Rogers walked the red carpet in a feminine black gown by Chanel. Though the vintage design certainly shined as bright as the stars in the skies (pun very much intended), we just have to point out Maggie's commitment to hydration. The 25-year-old left her clutch at home, and instead opted to bring a very chic water bottle complete with a Chanel-inspired black and gold chain.

It's not the first time Maggie's brought a water bottle out onto the red carpet, but we have to applaud her ongoing love for sustainability.