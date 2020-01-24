The Truth About Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres' Alleged Interview

Is Ellen DeGeneres getting ready to interview Meghan Markle?



That's the latest rumor that's emerged about the Duchess of Sussex. On Friday, a report surfaced claiming the former Suits star is set to have a sit-down with the talk show host. If true, this would be her first interview since she and husband Prince Harry stepped back as senior royals. However, though this sounds exciting, it appears that the interview rumors are simply not accurate.

In fact, a royal source tells People that reports of Meghan doing an interview with DeGeneres, or any interview in general, are "categorically untrue." Additionally, Hello magazine "understands" that Meghan and Harry "will not be taking part in an interview" with DeGeneres.

As fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will know, the couple is currently back in Canada following their exit from royal duties. Queen Elizabeth II recently finalized an agreement for Harry and Meghan's exit. In her statement, the Queen said that Harry, Meghan and son Archie Harrison will "always be much loved members of my family."