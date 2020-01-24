We all scream for ice cream!

Do you remember the first time you had a taste of a scoop of ice cream? Probably not, but thanks to the power of Tik Tok, Nine-month-old Blakely will never forget her first sweet treat. A sweet video of the little girl went viral on the app after showcasing her eating a taste of ice cream before grabbing the entire cone with her hands. Talk about totally relatable content!

"I honestly have no idea [why I started recording]. I never do stuff like that," Blakely's mom Brittani Jernigan told TODAY. "My husband was giving her bites, so her back was to me, but I heard him laughing at her faces, and he gave her a lick of the ice cream. I was like, 'Turn her around so I can see!' And I was laughing and thought 'I should record this.'"

While this may be a first for the internet, Brittani revealed that her family is used to Blakely's extremely cute reactions to life.