YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 4:54 AM
YouTube
Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara play a married couple on Schitt's Creek, but did the celebrities ever date in real life?
The Johnny Rose and Moira Rose stars set the record straight on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"There's nothing sexier than laughing together and having someone who makes you laugh," O'Hara explained to Andy Cohen. "So, everybody at Second City theater tried to date everybody. Like, 'He makes me laugh. I should go out with him'…So, we did maybe one or two dates."
However, the 65-year-old actress made it clear it wasn't anything serious.
"He's a gentleman—has always been a gentleman—and we get to have this working relationship because we didn't go anywhere," she said.
Levy and O'Hara go way back. Both starred on Second City Television, a.k.a. SCTV, and appeared in a number of films together, including Best in Show and For Your Consideration.
Fans can now watch the duo on the sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek. The show airs Tuesdays on Pop TV.
To see the interview—which also features their co-stars Dan Levy and Annie Murphy—check out the video.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?