TGIF is back, baby.

Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy returned tonight with a double dose of disaster, starting with the Station 19 squad dealing with the car in the bar, and Grey's taking over to deal with the injuries, along with all the regular drama.

Everybody ended up physically OK in the end, though Helm's got a serious leg injury, Parker's got a head injury, and Schmitt has some kind of broken heart syndrome while Bailey and Ben are both still healing after miscarriage, but even the guy Maggie thought she had killed has a working heart again.

But some things are not all that well. On Station 19, Andy's relationship with her dad is suffering after he basically slutshamed her for a possible relationship with Sullivan, and on Grey's, Amelia can't seem to bring herself to admit what she now knows about when her baby was conceived, while Mer might be forced to admit Cristina's hunky Irish pediatrician gift is, in fact, pretty hot.