Justin Bieber is thankful for how far he's come in life.

In the past year alone, the singer wed Hailey Bieber, overcame Lyme disease and completed his sixth studio album, all things he apparently never thought were possible, namely because he didn't think he'd survive so long. In a tearful speech at his album listening party, the musician told the crowds, according to Variety, "I don't even think I should be alive never mind thrive."

He revealed he feels "hurt by the industry" and "the people" who he worked with from adolescence to even now. Variety says he didn't identify any specific instance or person who hurt him, but the publication reports he felt "unsure who to turn to or who to trust during those challenging times."

One person he knew he could trust, however, was Scooter Braun who he said "walked with me through a lot of s--t."