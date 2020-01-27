Valentine's Day Gifts for the Kid at Heart

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's no way to describe the love we feel for the kiddos in our lives. It's a special, magical and colorful kind of relationship like no other.
With Valentine's Day on our minds, we can always shower the kids at heart in our world on this love-filled day in our own unique way: with toys! Rather than just a heart-shaped card or pink and red leggings, why not give them something truly creative and out of this world to commemorate Cupid's big day.
From popular Squishmallows to pink-hued slime to plushy foam Valentine's Day cards, we've handpicked creative and cute V-Day gifts so you don't have to! Our personal favorite? This adorable AF Adopt-A-Unicorn stuffed animal (that comes with a birth certificate) because, DUH.
Check out ten of our favorites below.
Ready, set, squish! You'll instantly fall in love with these plushy animals that come in a variety of colors and species. Check out the other Valentine's Day themed cuties.
Exercise your kids' coordination ability with hands, eyes and brain as well as creativity and imagination with this fruity scented sludge.
When the age-old question about makeup gets asked, you can substitute this fake playset in place! Includes blush powder, eye shadow powder, lip gloss, lipstick, body glitter gel, and so much more!
Choose a foam airplane and use the easy-to-build guide to make personalized Valentine's for all your kids' school friends.
This Adopt-A-Unicorn will light up their eyes and make their special occasion more magical that comes with a birth certificate.
This keychain is complete with Kiss Tech which detects your cheek to give you a kiss! The longer you hold, the longer it lasts!
What's more fun than adding new jewelry to your collection? Making it yourself! With the My Look Twist 'n Wear Bracelet Maker from Cra-Z-Art, your kid will be able to have a blast making their own yarn-and-bead jewelry.
These Satkago mochi squishies toys are simply adorable! They also act as a mood booster and stress reliever for little ones. With 25 cute AF squishies, they'll entertain themselves for hours!
For the creative crafter in your life, this wooden heart magnet craft kit comes with 4 colors of paint, paintbrush, 12 gem stickers and glitter glue to make the best fridge magnets you can dream of!
Give this super soft plush puppy a home to call their own! Your little one can care for this husky using the included tweezers, towel and brush to remove their fleas, wipe away their tears, clean their paws and comb their fur.
Need more Valentine's Day gift ideas? Check out Galentine's Day Gifts for Your BFF: Best Feminists Forever at E!.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?