Valentine's Day Gifts for the Kid at Heart

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 3:30 AM

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts for the Kid at Heart, Valentine's Day Gift Guide

There's no way to describe the love we feel for the kiddos in our lives. It's a special, magical and colorful kind of relationship like no other.

With Valentine's Day on our minds, we can always shower the kids at heart in our world on this love-filled day in our own unique way: with toys! Rather than just a heart-shaped card or pink and red leggings, why not give them something truly creative and out of this world to commemorate Cupid's big day.

From popular Squishmallows to pink-hued slime to plushy foam Valentine's Day cards, we've handpicked creative and cute V-Day gifts so you don't have to! Our personal favorite? This adorable AF Adopt-A-Unicorn stuffed animal (that comes with a birth certificate) because, DUH.

Check out ten of our favorites below.

Squishmallow Valentine Cat Super Soft Plush

Ready, set, squish! You'll instantly fall in love with these plushy animals that come in a variety of colors and species. Check out the other Valentine's Day themed cuties.

$14 Walmart
Pink Watermelon Slime

Exercise your kids' coordination ability with hands, eyes and brain as well as creativity and imagination with this fruity scented sludge. 

$9
$8 Amazon
Heart Shaped Cosmetics Play Set

When the age-old question about makeup gets asked, you can substitute this fake playset in place! Includes blush powder, eye shadow powder, lip gloss, lipstick, body glitter gel, and so much more! 

$16
$12 Amazon
28 Pack Foam Valentines Day Gifts Cards

Choose a foam airplane and use the easy-to-build guide to make personalized Valentine's for all your kids' school friends.

$18 Amazon
Adopt-A-Unicorn

This Adopt-A-Unicorn will light up their eyes and make their special occasion more magical that comes with a birth certificate.

$23
$17 Amazon
Glitz N' Glam Kiss Keychains

This keychain is complete with Kiss Tech which detects your cheek to give you a kiss! The longer you hold, the longer it lasts!

$5 Amazon
My Look Twist 'n Wear Fashion Maker by Cra-Z-Art

What's more fun than adding new jewelry to your collection? Making it yourself! With the My Look Twist 'n Wear Bracelet Maker from Cra-Z-Art, your kid will be able to have a blast making their own yarn-and-bead jewelry.

$15 Target
Satkago 25 Piece Mini Mochi Squishies

These Satkago mochi squishies toys are simply adorable! They also act as a mood booster and stress reliever for little ones. With 25 cute AF squishies, they'll entertain themselves for hours!

$13
$11 Amazon
Wooden Heart Magnets Craft Kit

For the creative crafter in your life, this wooden heart magnet craft kit comes with  4 colors of paint, paintbrush, 12 gem stickers and glitter glue to make the best fridge magnets you can dream of!

$5 Amazon
Rescue Runts

Give this super soft plush puppy a home to call their own! Your little one can care for this husky using the included tweezers, towel and brush to remove their fleas, wipe away their tears, clean their paws and comb their fur.

$30 Walmart

Need more Valentine's Day gift ideas? Check out Galentine's Day Gifts for Your BFF: Best Feminists Forever at E!.

