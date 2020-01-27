Valentine's Day Gifts for the Kid at Heart

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's no way to describe the love we feel for the kiddos in our lives. It's a special, magical and colorful kind of relationship like no other.

With Valentine's Day on our minds, we can always shower the kids at heart in our world on this love-filled day in our own unique way: with toys! Rather than just a heart-shaped card or pink and red leggings, why not give them something truly creative and out of this world to commemorate Cupid's big day.

From popular Squishmallows to pink-hued slime to plushy foam Valentine's Day cards, we've handpicked creative and cute V-Day gifts so you don't have to! Our personal favorite? This adorable AF Adopt-A-Unicorn stuffed animal (that comes with a birth certificate) because, DUH.

Check out ten of our favorites below.